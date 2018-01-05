Homemade meat smoker catches fire, causes damage to east side ho - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Homemade meat smoker catches fire, causes damage to east side home

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department had to help a man put out a fire at his east side home on Wednesday.

Fire fighters arrived around 5:27 p.m. and found a man trying to extinguish a fire that broke out inside a home-built meat smoker. The heating element came in contact with the wooden shell of the smoker. 

The homeowner told officials that he started the smoker around 3:00 p.m. and a couple hours later, he was notified by neighbors that his home was on fire.

Damage was sustained to the vinyl siding on the side of the home. 

