Heating issues plague Toki Middle School during stretch of bitter cold

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and staff have struggled with cold temperatures at Toki Middle School after heading issues developed following winter break.

Students reportedly have had to bundle up in several of the classrooms this week.

In an email to parents, the school said the problems began following winter break.

The full email to parents:

"Classroom Heating: After returning from winter break, we have been experiencing heating issues across the building. We have been in contact with MMSD Building Services to address the concerns. "In general, there are varying temperatures that occur on a daily basis, we encourage students to dress in layers to accommodate their personal needs.

MMSD spokesperson Rachel Strauch-Nelson says heat is operating today at the school with the exception of the art room. She says an auxiliary heat source is being used for that room.