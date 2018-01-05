Good deed of the day: Cop rescues coffee cup - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Good deed of the day: Cop rescues coffee cup

DeFOREST (WKOW) -- The driver likely was worried when a DeForest squad car put on its lights and pulled a minivan over earlier this week.

But as the officer approached the vehicle, he grabbed a cup of coffee that had been left on the top of the car and returned it to the driver.

We'll all done it, haven't we?

The DeForst Police Department posted the squad dashcam video to its YouTube page Thursday.

Watch below:

