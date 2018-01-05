Home Depot employee arrested for repeated thefts from store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to Home Depot on Verona Road Thursday morning for an employee theft case that store security staff members indicate could amount to more than $14,000 in losses over several months.

They said store surveillance cameras showed the suspect repeatedly taking "smart" home products - like security cameras and thermostats – and concealing them in a backpack.

Police arrested the employee, Tremaine R. Williams, 33, Madison at the store on a probation violation and are recommending charges of felony retail theft

Security told the MPD that Williams posted the stolen merchandise for sale on his Facebook page.