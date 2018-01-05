UW-Rock County coach on leave after altercation following game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Rock County coach on leave after altercation following game

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation with an official after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.

UW-Rock County officials said in a statement that Jamal Mosley also could face charges related to the incident.

In a statement, officials said they are, "distressed by this unfortunate event and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in Waukesha."

The full statement from UW-Rock County.

“Mr. Jamal Mosley, University of Wisconsin-Rock County men’s basketball coach, has been placed on administrative leave by UW Colleges following charges of disorderly conduct and battery arising from an incident after the January 3 men’s basketball game versus University of Wisconsin-Waukesha.  An internal investigation by UW Colleges is underway.

Our campus communities are distressed by this unfortunate event and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in Waukesha.  We must also focus on providing resources for our students and on completing the basketball season for the UW-Rock County Rattlers men’s team.”  

The initial police investigation revealed that a basketball referee was assaulted after the game by a coach from UW Rock County, the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement. The victim was injured but did not require immediate medical attention.

Mosley was hired by UW-Rock County in October 2016 and before that served as head coach of men’s and women’s basketball at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. 

Check back as more details become available.

