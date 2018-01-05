Traffic alert: Crash on the westbound Beltline at Seminole Highway

Traffic alert: Crash on the westbound Beltline at Seminole Highw - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Traffic is backing up on the westbound Beltline beginning at Seminole Highway due to a crash, according to Dane County dispatch.

The backup extends back to the Nolen Drive entrance ramp as of 4:15 p.m.

