Traffic alert: Crash on the westbound Beltline at Seminole Highway

A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions lottery game, with a jackpot that has climbed to $450 million dollars.More >>
The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions lottery game, with a jackpot that has climbed to $450 million dollars.More >>
It's been more than a year since Fatoumatta Jallow was shot and killed at the group home in Madison where she worked. As the trial for her accused killer gets closer, Jallow's family is hoping for justice.More >>
It's been more than a year since Fatoumatta Jallow was shot and killed at the group home in Madison where she worked. As the trial for her accused killer gets closer, Jallow's family is hoping for justice.More >>
"It was like driving over a big boulder," Michelle Heimann said about hitting a huge piece of concrete near Monona Drive.More >>
"It was like driving over a big boulder," Michelle Heimann said about hitting a huge piece of concrete near Monona Drive.More >>
Grant County, Wis. Sheriff Nate Dreckman is standing with a taxi-like service in his county after one of their drivers was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>
Grant County, Wis. Sheriff Nate Dreckman is standing with a taxi-like service in his county after one of their drivers was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>