MPD: #NightlyLockUp campaign off to good start

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say their new #NightlyLockUp campaign is off to a good start, with fewer reported thefts from cars.

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain tells 27 News that compared to December 2016, the department saw a drop of nearly 40 cases in December 2017. He says the department saw a little more than 100 cases in December 2016 and around 60 in December 2017.

While the campaign is a success so far, DeSpain says the department is still seeing a lot of cars being stolen. Madison police say you should never leave your car running and unattended.

"The good news is the thefts from autos which was the original focus of our #NightlyLockUp, the number of those cases has dropped. But the number of cars that are actually being stolen, the whole car, has gone up," DeSpain said.

DeSpain says the campaign was launched last year after a Madison Police Captain began to notice a trend of handguns being stolen from unlocked cars.