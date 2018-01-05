Madison police called to basketball game at La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several units have been called to a fight at a basketball game at La Follette High School on Madison's far east side.

As of 8:50 p.m., a police supervisor confirmed officer units were still on the scene, but they were expected to be cleared very soon.

It's not known what caused the fight or how many people were involved.

The school's website says the La Follette varsity basketball team is at their home conference game versus rival school East (Madison).

La Follette High School is at 702 Flagellum Road in Madison.