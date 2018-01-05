Mega Millions lottery numbers are in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions lottery game, with a jackpot that has climbed to $450 million dollars.

The draw results for the Megaplier 3x are: 28 30 39 59 70 and 10.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing, which would be Tuesday, January 9th.

The jackpots refer to the annuity option for the game, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions.

The game is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing will be Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.