Summer of '17 flood victims finally recovering

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Some homeowners in southern Wisconsin are showing off how they've rebounded since devastating flooding this summer.
    Water was rushing into the Burlington home of Lisa Hernandez in July, tens of thousands of gallons poured in.
    Hernandez says the work to clean up and fix the basement has been overwhelming.
    She says family members and friends stepped in to help.
     "In the long run, as awful it was, in the long run it became such a blessing about the time we were able to spend with family," she told WISN.
    Hernandez says the basement is almost done.
    She and her husband still need to have the city inspect it, before they can bring in furniture.

