Summer of '17 flood victims finally recovering

A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions lottery game, with a jackpot that has climbed to $450 million dollars.More >>
The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions lottery game, with a jackpot that has climbed to $450 million dollars.More >>
It's been more than a year since Fatoumatta Jallow was shot and killed at the group home in Madison where she worked. As the trial for her accused killer gets closer, Jallow's family is hoping for justice.More >>
It's been more than a year since Fatoumatta Jallow was shot and killed at the group home in Madison where she worked. As the trial for her accused killer gets closer, Jallow's family is hoping for justice.More >>
"It was like driving over a big boulder," Michelle Heimann said about hitting a huge piece of concrete near Monona Drive.More >>
"It was like driving over a big boulder," Michelle Heimann said about hitting a huge piece of concrete near Monona Drive.More >>
Grant County, Wis. Sheriff Nate Dreckman is standing with a taxi-like service in his county after one of their drivers was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>
Grant County, Wis. Sheriff Nate Dreckman is standing with a taxi-like service in his county after one of their drivers was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and staff have struggled with cold temperatures at Toki Middle School after heading issues developed following winter break.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and staff have struggled with cold temperatures at Toki Middle School after heading issues developed following winter break.More >>
DeForest (WKOW) -- The driver likely was worried when a DeForest squad car put on its lights and pulled a minivan over earlier this week in Middleton.More >>
DeForest (WKOW) -- The driver likely was worried when a DeForest squad car put on its lights and pulled a minivan over earlier this week in Middleton.More >>
WAUKESHA -- A Care2 petition is demanding Sony cancel its plans to release its Slender Man movie based on a 2014 incident in which two 12-year-old girls stabbed their friend.More >>
WAUKESHA -- A Care2 petition is demanding Sony cancel its plans to release its Slender Man movie based on a 2014 incident in which two 12-year-old girls stabbed their friend.More >>
A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
"It was like driving over a big boulder," Michelle Heimann said about hitting a huge piece of concrete near Monona Drive.More >>
"It was like driving over a big boulder," Michelle Heimann said about hitting a huge piece of concrete near Monona Drive.More >>
There's a misleading letter going around Iowa County, asking you to donate money to an organization that appears to be legitimate but is not completely transparent.More >>
There's a misleading letter going around Iowa County, asking you to donate money to an organization that appears to be legitimate but is not completely transparent.More >>
Madison is one of the most active cities in the country, at least according to Fitbit.More >>
Madison is one of the most active cities in the country, at least according to Fitbit.More >>
It's a decision that's being applauded by some who say closing Lincoln Hills may help teens. But others warn it's just the first stop to fixing a broken path in the criminal justice system.More >>
It's a decision that's being applauded by some who say closing Lincoln Hills may help teens. But others warn it's just the first stop to fixing a broken path in the criminal justice system.More >>
The man convicted in the stabbing death of another man in Madison makes a plea for leniency.More >>
The man convicted in the stabbing death of another man in Madison makes a plea for leniency.More >>