Lawmakers mixed on Lincoln Hills closing speed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some state lawmakers want action taken on Lincoln Hills as soon as possible.

Democratic assemblyman David Bowen of Milwaukee says he has legislation ready that would "cut the red tape" on moving forward with re-purposing the youth prison.

He says the juvenile corrections system needs immediate action.

"Every day where there is no action we're losing young people, we're losing staff," said Bowen..

"This will take a little time, the communities need to be identified where these youth will be moved to, there needs to be facilities for them, and this does not happen over night," countered republican assemblyman Tom Tiffany, who has concerns about being too hasty.

Right now, the plan calls for moving most of the inmates next year, at the earliest.