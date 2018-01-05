Sanders lifts Rutgers past Wisconsin, 64-60 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sanders lifts Rutgers past Wisconsin, 64-60

Piscataway, NJ (AP) -

Corey Sanders scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting to give Rutgers a much-needed win over Wisconsin, 64-60, Friday night.

Sanders scored with 1:47 left then added a 3-pointer with under a minute to go for a 58-53 lead.

Brad Davison hit Wisconsin's first 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 53 and cap a 7-0 run.

Tied at 15, Sanders hit a layup at the buzzer to give Rutgers a 25-24 lead at halftime but Wisconsin (9-8, 2-2 Big Ten) took the lead on the first possession of the second half.

The game went back and forth before Rutgers (11-6, 1-3) took the lead on a Sanders 3-pointer to make it 36-34 at the 13:38 mark. Sanders scored on an alley-oop followed by a Geo Baker layup to close out a 14-2 run and give Rutgers a 42-35 lead.

Deshawn Freeman had 15 points for Rutgers.

Wisconsin was led by Ethan Happ's 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Nate Reuvers added 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: On the start of a three-game Big Ten road trip, the Badgers dropped to .500 in the conference.

Rutgers: After two embarrassing home losses to Stony Brook and Hartford to close nonconference play, Rutgers was drubbed at No. 13 Purdue. The win snaps a three-game losing streak and gave Rutgers' its first Big Ten win.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Visits Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Rutgers: At No. 1 Michigan State on Wednesday night.
 

