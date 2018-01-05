15 Wisconsin Hockey Loses, 5-1, at #14 Penn State

State College, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team got a slow start to the new year, falling 5-1 to No. 14 Penn State on Friday night in its first game after nearly a month-long break.

The Badgers (10-10-2, 4-6-1-0 Big Ten) allowed a power-play and short-handed goal in the loss to PSU (12-7-2, 5-4-2 Big Ten), who outshot UW 32-26 through three periods.

Penn State took a 2-0 lead by the 9:00 mark of the first period, scoring one of its goals on the man-advantage 1:36 into the game.

PSU held the two-goal lead into the intermission, then kept the momentum going by scoring 11 seconds into the second stanza. Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton came in to play relief for sophomore Jack Berry after the Nittany Lions scored a short-handed tally to make the game 4-0 at the 3:45 mark of the second period. Hayton made several key saves to not allow a goal for the remainder of the game, ending his night with 17 saves.

Freshman forward Tarek Baker scored the Badgers’ only tally at the 11:54 mark of the final period, sending home puck past Jones after senior Ryan Wagner centered while driving past the net.

Penn State topped off the 5-1 win with less than a minute in regulation with an empty-net goal from Nate Sucese, his third tally of the night.

Notes to Know

- Wisconsin allowed its second hat trick of the season, and gave up its second short-handed goal this year.

- Senior Cullen Hurley led the Badgers with four shots on goal, followed by Cameron Hughes and Seamus Malone with three apiece.

- Jack Berry made 10 saves in the loss, moving to 3-3-0 on the season.

- Wisconsin was without sophomore alternate captain Trent Frederic, who helped Team USA win bronze at the World Junior Championship in Buffalo. Frederic had four goals on five shots in the 9-3 win over the Czech Republic on Friday, earning Player of the Game accolades.

Up Next

Wisconsin closes out the series with Penn State on Saturday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Pegula Ice Arena. The game will be broadcast on WIBA 1310 and televised on BTN.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications