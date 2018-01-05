Friday's Prep's Hoops Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Friday's Prep's Hoops Scores

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

Friday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 66, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 32
   Altoona 57, McDonell Central 56
   Arcadia 65, Eleva-Strum 48
   Assumption 83, Chequamegon 33
   Barneveld 56, Monticello 22
   Black Hawk 53, Albany 37
   Black River Falls 76, Luther 63
   Brookfield Central 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 38
   Brookfield East 65, Wauwatosa East 52
   Brown Deer 84, Greendale 59
   Bruce 62, Cornell 47
   Burlington 72, Wilmot Union 53
   Cadott 70, Fall Creek 57
   Cambridge 86, Marshall 83
   Cameron 82, Shell Lake 31
   Cedarburg 60, Homestead 47
   Colfax 61, Glenwood City 50
   Columbus 65, Lourdes Academy 51
   Columbus Catholic 63, Greenwood 41
   Crivitz 69, Niagara 41
   Cuba City 67, Boscobel 43
   De Soto 52, Kickapoo 45
   Durand 64, Spring Valley 48
   Eau Claire Memorial 68, River Falls 60, OT
   Eau Claire North 67, Rice Lake 64
   Elk Mound 65, Elmwood/Plum City 47
   Elkhorn Area 67, Delavan-Darien 42
   Ellsworth 50, Baldwin-Woodville 38
   Franklin 81, Kenosha Indian Trail 51
   Grafton 66, Hartford Union 63
   Grantsburg 71, Siren 35
   Horicon 72, Randolph 45
   Hudson 83, Menomonie 66
   Iola-Scandinavia 58, Chilton 51
   Janesville Craig 53, Madison West 42
   Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Waupun 51
   Lake Holcombe 86, Birchwood 32
   Lake Mills 73, Poynette 62
   Living Word Lutheran 82, Saint Francis 47
   Lodi 60, Lakeside Lutheran 57
   Madison East 60, Madison La Follette 57
   Madison Memorial 63, Janesville Parker 27
   Marquette University 56, Hamilton 36
   Marshfield 82, D.C. Everest 56
   Martin Luther 59, Racine Lutheran 39
   Mauston 53, Adams-Friendship 46
   Medford Area 53, Lakeland 44
   Melrose-Mindoro 79, Blair-Taylor 58
   Merrill 78, Stevens Point 75
   Middleton 78, Beloit Memorial 53
   Milw. Bay View 69, Milwaukee Hamilton 66
   Milw. Washington 86, Milwaukee Madison 74
   Milwaukee Pulaski 81, Salam School 58
   Mineral Point 85, Southwestern 56
   Mosinee 52, Antigo 42
   Mukwonago 79, Arrowhead 69
   New Berlin Eisenhower 90, Pewaukee 88, OT
   New Berlin West 74, Pius XI Catholic 65
   New Glarus 88, Waterloo 71
   Nicolet 67, Whitefish Bay 64
   Oconomowoc 52, Catholic Memorial 51
   Onalaska 71, La Crosse Logan 46
   Oneida Nation 81, Lena 43
   Osseo-Fairchild 53, Thorp 51
   Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 25
   Palmyra-Eagle 63, Oakfield 51
   Pardeeville 71, Johnson Creek 36
   Pecatonica 58, Argyle 55
   Phelps 71, Mellen 68
   Phillips 62, Auburndale 61
   Platteville 66, Dodgeville 61
   Potosi 77, Benton 62
   Prescott 72, Somerset 53
   Pulaski 48, Seymour 41
   Racine Case 84, Kenosha Tremper 78
   Racine Horlick 74, Oak Creek 47
   Racine Park 83, Kenosha Bradford 6
   Racine St. Catherine's 75, Catholic Central 40
   Reedsville 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 38
   Regis 67, Stanley-Boyd 48
   Rhinelander 80, Tomahawk 28
   Ripon 58, Berlin 56, OT
   River Ridge 56, Belmont 54
   River Valley 54, Prairie du Chien 47
   Saint Croix Central 54, Osceola 38
   Saint Thomas More 76, Shoreland Lutheran 42
   Seneca 63, Ithaca 54
   Slinger 54, West Bend West 43
   St. Marys Springs 73, Omro 52
   Stockbridge 74, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 72
   Sun Prairie 79, Verona Area 58
   Suring 84, Gillett 47
   The Prairie School 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
   Tomah 49, Sparta 44
   Union Grove 61, Waterford 48
   Unity 59, Frederic 34
   University School of Milwaukee 79, Hope Christian 62
   Viroqua 54, Westby 53
   Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 67, Three Lakes 48
   Waukesha North 55, Kettle Moraine 52
   Wausau West 70, Wausau East 60
   Wauzeka-Steuben 78, North Crawford 65
   West Allis Central 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 54
   West Bend East 61, Port Washington 50
   West Salem 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 57
   Westfield Area 65, Nekoosa 60
   Westosha Central 72, Badger 49
   Whitehall 79, Gilmanton 59
   Whitnall 69, South Milwaukee 38
   Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, Laconia 52, OT
   Winneconne 48, Campbellsport 45
   Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 64
   Wisconsin Heights 70, Belleville 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 40
   Algoma 56, Southern Door 51, OT
   Almond-Bancroft 45, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 43
   Amherst 55, Markesan 29
   Appleton East 51, Oshkosh West 23
   Appleton North 65, Oshkosh North 43
   Appleton West 56, Fond du Lac 48
   Aquinas 78, La Crosse Central 43
   Arrowhead 49, Mukwonago 47
   Ashwaubenon 47, Green Bay Preble 29
   Assumption 66, Chequamegon 32
   Bangor 68, Hillsboro 37
   Bay Port 72, Pulaski 55
   Beaver Dam 81, Mount Horeb 40
   Big Foot 71, Evansville 51
   Brillion 62, Two Rivers 21
   Brodhead 57, East Troy 44
   Brookwood 58, Royall 47
   Cedarburg 55, Homestead 48
   Clayton 55, Northwood 41
   Clear Lake 68, Glenwood City 45
   Cornell 49, Bruce 39
   Cudahy 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 15
   De Pere 51, Notre Dame 50
   Denmark 46, Waupaca 40
   Divine Savior 56, Hamilton 47
   Dodgeville 79, Platteville 63
   Edgewood 70, Monona Grove 60
   Elcho 47, Three Lakes 43
   Florence 53, Laona-Wabeno 40
   Germantown 59, Menomonee Falls 46
   Gibraltar 58, Sevastopol 25
   Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 57
   Greendale 45, Brown Deer 44
   Hayward 33, Bloomer 32
   Howards Grove 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42
   Hurley 51, Mercer 32
   Jefferson 47, Edgerton 39
   Kaukauna 57, Neenah 51
   Kenosha Tremper 63, Racine Case 62
   Kiel 61, Sheboygan Falls 59
   Kimberly 52, Hortonville 44
   Kohler 66, Reedsville 24
   Lake Holcombe 44, Birchwood 32
   Lakeland 90, Medford Area 72
   Luxemburg-Casco 73, Oconto Falls 41
   Manitowoc Lutheran 74, Random Lake 67
   McFarland 50, Turner 43
   Menomonie 60, Holmen 40
   Milwaukee Golda Meir 56, Obama SCTE 24
   Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 36
   Milwaukee Madison 58, Milwaukee Marshall 44
   Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 45
   Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee School of Languages 37
   Monroe 70, Milton 48
   Mosinee 40, Antigo 38
   Necedah 38, Cashton 23
   Nekoosa 40, Westfield Area 26
   New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pewaukee 37
   New Lisbon 37, Wonewoc-Center 17
   New London 46, Green Bay East 21
   Northland Lutheran 55, Pittsville 41
   Northwestern 64, Ladysmith 56
   Oak Creek 68, Racine Horlick 27
   Oconomowoc 71, Catholic Memorial 56
   Oconto 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48
   Oregon 57, Fort Atkinson 27
   Pacelli 63, Bowler 55
   Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 52
   Portage 84, Sauk Prairie 80
   Potosi 64, Benton 63
   Prairie du Chien 49, River Valley 41
   Prentice 66, Edgar 40
   Prescott 65, Baldwin-Woodville 41
   Reedsburg Area 57, Waunakee 56
   Rib Lake 49, Marathon 48
   Rio 57, Hustisford 55
   Roncalli 51, Chilton 43
   Seymour 81, Xavier 33
   Sheboygan South 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
   Shorewood 55, Greenfield 41
   St. Croix Falls 69, Webster 20
   Stevens Point 62, Merrill 43
   Stoughton 56, Watertown 43
   Stratford 71, Athens 41
   Tomah 61, Sparta 33
   Tri-County 76, Montello 32
   Unity 63, Frederic 29
   Valders 78, New Holstein 39
   Waukesha South 44, Waukesha West 30
   Wausau West 70, Wausau East 21
   West Allis Nathan Hale 50, Brookfield Central 47
   West Bend East 49, Port Washington 41
   West De Pere 79, Shawano Community 66
   Whitefish Bay 62, Nicolet 38
   Whitewater 64, Clinton 51
   Wilmot Union 49, Burlington 34
   Wisconsin Dells 45, Wautoma 33
   Wisconsin Lutheran 61, West Allis Central 39
   Wrightstown 71, Freedom 66

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

    Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

    Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:

    More >>

    Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:

    More >>

  • #15 Wisconsin Hockey Loses, 5-1, at #14 Penn State

    #15 Wisconsin Hockey Loses, 5-1, at #14 Penn State

    State College, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team got a slow start to the new year, falling 5-1 to No. 14 Penn State on Friday night in its first game after nearly a month-long break. The Badgers (10-10-2, 4-6-1-0 Big Ten) allowed a power-play and short-handed goal in the loss to PSU (12-7-2, 5-4-2 Big Ten), who outshot UW 32-26 through three periods. Penn State took a 2-0 lead by the 9:00 mark of the first period, scoring one of its goals on the man-advantage 1:...More >>
    State College, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team got a slow start to the new year, falling 5-1 to No. 14 Penn State on Friday night in its first game after nearly a month-long break. The Badgers (10-10-2, 4-6-1-0 Big Ten) allowed a power-play and short-handed goal in the loss to PSU (12-7-2, 5-4-2 Big Ten), who outshot UW 32-26 through three periods. Penn State took a 2-0 lead by the 9:00 mark of the first period, scoring one of its goals on the man-advantage 1:...More >>

  • Sanders lifts Rutgers past Wisconsin, 64-60

    Sanders lifts Rutgers past Wisconsin, 64-60

    Corey Sanders scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting to give Rutgers a much-needed win over Wisconsin, 64-60, Friday night. Sanders scored with 1:47 left then added a 3-pointer with under a minute to go for a 58-53 lead. Brad Davison hit Wisconsin's first 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 53 and cap a 7-0 run. Tied at 15, Sanders hit a layup at the buzzer to give Rutgers a 25-24 lead at halftime but Wisconsin (9-8, 2-2 Big Ten) took the lead on the first possession of the second ha...More >>
    Corey Sanders scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting to give Rutgers a much-needed win over Wisconsin, 64-60, Friday night. Sanders scored with 1:47 left then added a 3-pointer with under a minute to go for a 58-53 lead. Brad Davison hit Wisconsin's first 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 53 and cap a 7-0 run. Tied at 15, Sanders hit a layup at the buzzer to give Rutgers a 25-24 lead at halftime but Wisconsin (9-8, 2-2 Big Ten) took the lead on the first possession of the second ha...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.