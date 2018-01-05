Friday's Prep's Hoops Scores

MADISON (AP) -
Friday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 66, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 32
Altoona 57, McDonell Central 56
Arcadia 65, Eleva-Strum 48
Assumption 83, Chequamegon 33
Barneveld 56, Monticello 22
Black Hawk 53, Albany 37
Black River Falls 76, Luther 63
Brookfield Central 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 38
Brookfield East 65, Wauwatosa East 52
Brown Deer 84, Greendale 59
Bruce 62, Cornell 47
Burlington 72, Wilmot Union 53
Cadott 70, Fall Creek 57
Cambridge 86, Marshall 83
Cameron 82, Shell Lake 31
Cedarburg 60, Homestead 47
Colfax 61, Glenwood City 50
Columbus 65, Lourdes Academy 51
Columbus Catholic 63, Greenwood 41
Crivitz 69, Niagara 41
Cuba City 67, Boscobel 43
De Soto 52, Kickapoo 45
Durand 64, Spring Valley 48
Eau Claire Memorial 68, River Falls 60, OT
Eau Claire North 67, Rice Lake 64
Elk Mound 65, Elmwood/Plum City 47
Elkhorn Area 67, Delavan-Darien 42
Ellsworth 50, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Franklin 81, Kenosha Indian Trail 51
Grafton 66, Hartford Union 63
Grantsburg 71, Siren 35
Horicon 72, Randolph 45
Hudson 83, Menomonie 66
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Chilton 51
Janesville Craig 53, Madison West 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Waupun 51
Lake Holcombe 86, Birchwood 32
Lake Mills 73, Poynette 62
Living Word Lutheran 82, Saint Francis 47
Lodi 60, Lakeside Lutheran 57
Madison East 60, Madison La Follette 57
Madison Memorial 63, Janesville Parker 27
Marquette University 56, Hamilton 36
Marshfield 82, D.C. Everest 56
Martin Luther 59, Racine Lutheran 39
Mauston 53, Adams-Friendship 46
Medford Area 53, Lakeland 44
Melrose-Mindoro 79, Blair-Taylor 58
Merrill 78, Stevens Point 75
Middleton 78, Beloit Memorial 53
Milw. Bay View 69, Milwaukee Hamilton 66
Milw. Washington 86, Milwaukee Madison 74
Milwaukee Pulaski 81, Salam School 58
Mineral Point 85, Southwestern 56
Mosinee 52, Antigo 42
Mukwonago 79, Arrowhead 69
New Berlin Eisenhower 90, Pewaukee 88, OT
New Berlin West 74, Pius XI Catholic 65
New Glarus 88, Waterloo 71
Nicolet 67, Whitefish Bay 64
Oconomowoc 52, Catholic Memorial 51
Onalaska 71, La Crosse Logan 46
Oneida Nation 81, Lena 43
Osseo-Fairchild 53, Thorp 51
Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 25
Palmyra-Eagle 63, Oakfield 51
Pardeeville 71, Johnson Creek 36
Pecatonica 58, Argyle 55
Phelps 71, Mellen 68
Phillips 62, Auburndale 61
Platteville 66, Dodgeville 61
Potosi 77, Benton 62
Prescott 72, Somerset 53
Pulaski 48, Seymour 41
Racine Case 84, Kenosha Tremper 78
Racine Horlick 74, Oak Creek 47
Racine Park 83, Kenosha Bradford 6
Racine St. Catherine's 75, Catholic Central 40
Reedsville 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 38
Regis 67, Stanley-Boyd 48
Rhinelander 80, Tomahawk 28
Ripon 58, Berlin 56, OT
River Ridge 56, Belmont 54
River Valley 54, Prairie du Chien 47
Saint Croix Central 54, Osceola 38
Saint Thomas More 76, Shoreland Lutheran 42
Seneca 63, Ithaca 54
Slinger 54, West Bend West 43
St. Marys Springs 73, Omro 52
Stockbridge 74, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 72
Sun Prairie 79, Verona Area 58
Suring 84, Gillett 47
The Prairie School 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
Tomah 49, Sparta 44
Union Grove 61, Waterford 48
Unity 59, Frederic 34
University School of Milwaukee 79, Hope Christian 62
Viroqua 54, Westby 53
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 67, Three Lakes 48
Waukesha North 55, Kettle Moraine 52
Wausau West 70, Wausau East 60
Wauzeka-Steuben 78, North Crawford 65
West Allis Central 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 54
West Bend East 61, Port Washington 50
West Salem 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 57
Westfield Area 65, Nekoosa 60
Westosha Central 72, Badger 49
Whitehall 79, Gilmanton 59
Whitnall 69, South Milwaukee 38
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, Laconia 52, OT
Winneconne 48, Campbellsport 45
Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 64
Wisconsin Heights 70, Belleville 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 40
Algoma 56, Southern Door 51, OT
Almond-Bancroft 45, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 43
Amherst 55, Markesan 29
Appleton East 51, Oshkosh West 23
Appleton North 65, Oshkosh North 43
Appleton West 56, Fond du Lac 48
Aquinas 78, La Crosse Central 43
Arrowhead 49, Mukwonago 47
Ashwaubenon 47, Green Bay Preble 29
Assumption 66, Chequamegon 32
Bangor 68, Hillsboro 37
Bay Port 72, Pulaski 55
Beaver Dam 81, Mount Horeb 40
Big Foot 71, Evansville 51
Brillion 62, Two Rivers 21
Brodhead 57, East Troy 44
Brookwood 58, Royall 47
Cedarburg 55, Homestead 48
Clayton 55, Northwood 41
Clear Lake 68, Glenwood City 45
Cornell 49, Bruce 39
Cudahy 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 15
De Pere 51, Notre Dame 50
Denmark 46, Waupaca 40
Divine Savior 56, Hamilton 47
Dodgeville 79, Platteville 63
Edgewood 70, Monona Grove 60
Elcho 47, Three Lakes 43
Florence 53, Laona-Wabeno 40
Germantown 59, Menomonee Falls 46
Gibraltar 58, Sevastopol 25
Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 57
Greendale 45, Brown Deer 44
Hayward 33, Bloomer 32
Howards Grove 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42
Hurley 51, Mercer 32
Jefferson 47, Edgerton 39
Kaukauna 57, Neenah 51
Kenosha Tremper 63, Racine Case 62
Kiel 61, Sheboygan Falls 59
Kimberly 52, Hortonville 44
Kohler 66, Reedsville 24
Lake Holcombe 44, Birchwood 32
Lakeland 90, Medford Area 72
Luxemburg-Casco 73, Oconto Falls 41
Manitowoc Lutheran 74, Random Lake 67
McFarland 50, Turner 43
Menomonie 60, Holmen 40
Milwaukee Golda Meir 56, Obama SCTE 24
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 36
Milwaukee Madison 58, Milwaukee Marshall 44
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 45
Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee School of Languages 37
Monroe 70, Milton 48
Mosinee 40, Antigo 38
Necedah 38, Cashton 23
Nekoosa 40, Westfield Area 26
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pewaukee 37
New Lisbon 37, Wonewoc-Center 17
New London 46, Green Bay East 21
Northland Lutheran 55, Pittsville 41
Northwestern 64, Ladysmith 56
Oak Creek 68, Racine Horlick 27
Oconomowoc 71, Catholic Memorial 56
Oconto 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48
Oregon 57, Fort Atkinson 27
Pacelli 63, Bowler 55
Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 52
Portage 84, Sauk Prairie 80
Potosi 64, Benton 63
Prairie du Chien 49, River Valley 41
Prentice 66, Edgar 40
Prescott 65, Baldwin-Woodville 41
Reedsburg Area 57, Waunakee 56
Rib Lake 49, Marathon 48
Rio 57, Hustisford 55
Roncalli 51, Chilton 43
Seymour 81, Xavier 33
Sheboygan South 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Shorewood 55, Greenfield 41
St. Croix Falls 69, Webster 20
Stevens Point 62, Merrill 43
Stoughton 56, Watertown 43
Stratford 71, Athens 41
Tomah 61, Sparta 33
Tri-County 76, Montello 32
Unity 63, Frederic 29
Valders 78, New Holstein 39
Waukesha South 44, Waukesha West 30
Wausau West 70, Wausau East 21
West Allis Nathan Hale 50, Brookfield Central 47
West Bend East 49, Port Washington 41
West De Pere 79, Shawano Community 66
Whitefish Bay 62, Nicolet 38
Whitewater 64, Clinton 51
Wilmot Union 49, Burlington 34
Wisconsin Dells 45, Wautoma 33
Wisconsin Lutheran 61, West Allis Central 39
Wrightstown 71, Freedom 66