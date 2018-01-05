Man convicted in Madison murder receives more life sentences - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man convicted in Madison murder receives more life sentences

MADISON (WKOW) -- More life sentences for the man convicted in a Madison murder.

Federal court records show Curtis Langlois received life sentences for four charges related to armed robberies in Wisconsin.

Langlois is already serving a life sentence for his conviction in the murder of Kendrith Young.

Langlois admitted to killing young at a gas station in Madison last August.

