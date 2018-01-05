Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.More >>
The Badgers have promoted one of their own. Jon Budmayr has been elevated from offensive quality control assistant to quarterbacks coach, according to head coach Paul Chryst.More >>
The Badgers have promoted one of their own. Jon Budmayr has been elevated from offensive quality control assistant to quarterbacks coach, according to head coach Paul Chryst.More >>
Aaron Rodgers donation, along with other Packers players, fans, and employees helped raise more than $100,000 for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle CampaignMore >>
Aaron Rodgers donation, along with other Packers players, fans, and employees helped raise more than $100,000 for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle CampaignMore >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 122-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 122-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
The Badgers have promoted one of their own. Jon Budmayr has been elevated from offensive quality control assistant to quarterbacks coach, according to head coach Paul Chryst.More >>
The Badgers have promoted one of their own. Jon Budmayr has been elevated from offensive quality control assistant to quarterbacks coach, according to head coach Paul Chryst.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury-shortened season is officially over, he has some extra free time that he spent it in Madison Tuesday night to take in the Badgers basketball team's 71-61 win over Indiana.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury-shortened season is officially over, he has some extra free time that he spent it in Madison Tuesday night to take in the Badgers basketball team's 71-61 win over Indiana.More >>