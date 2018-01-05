Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

Former Badger WR Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football.

He posted this on his twitter account:

Excited to turn the page and start a new chapter! #thankful pic.twitter.com/fODfo0HiYP — Jared Abbrederis (@abbrecadabra) January 5, 2018

The former Wisconsin walk-on was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Packers. This season, he was with the Detroit Lions, until his release on November 14th.