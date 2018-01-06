Newlyweds' gift-filled car stolen from Milwaukee hotel

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Every couple remembers their wedding day, but William Pulec and Cheryl Parmenter are newlyweds who will never forget the day after they tied the knot because someone stole their car.

The couple lives near Chicago, but Cheryl is from West Allis and wanted to get married in Milwaukee on New Year's Eve.

"The wedding was great. Everything went perfect, all our friends and family were there," William said.

The couple stayed at the Brewhouse Inn near 10th Street and Juneau Avenue the night of their wedding. On New Year's Day morning they took turns loading their gifts into their car.

While they were exchanging the key in the lobby, a thief took off with their 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and all of their irreplaceable gifts.

"It's all sentimental items. The jewelry Bill bought me for our wedding. My necklace I got years ago doesn't even have a value," Cheryl said.

Cheryl Parmenter is seen in a photo with the vehicle that was stolen.

"Cards, we had people fill out coasters with either a toast to us or just a good memory of us," William added.

Even though the car was left idling, it's unknown how far the thief got since the keys were not in the vehicle.

"I love this city. I would love to come back here at some point. So, to speak so highly of it and have something like this happen, it's a struggle internally to find that positive," Cheryl said.

She's hopeful, though, that they'll get their car and keepsakes back.

Milwaukee police had no one in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and said they were continuing to search for the couple’s car.