Disc golfing FIT2GO event canceled Saturday

A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.
Every couple remembers their wedding day, but William Pulec and Cheryl Parmenter are newlyweds who will never forget the day after they tied the knot because someone stole their car.
The winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.
A UW climate scientist explains why the cold and snowy weather we've had lately does not mean climate change is a myth.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to Home Depot on Verona Road Thursday morning for an employee theft case that store security staff members indicate could amount to more than $14,000 in losses over several months.
It's a decision that's being applauded on both sides of the political aisle. But the closure of Lincoln Hills is getting mixed reviews as some say more youth prisons shouldn't be created.
More life sentences for the man convicted in a Madison murder.
It's been more than a year since Fatoumatta Jallow was shot and killed at the group home in Madison where she worked. As the trial for her accused killer gets closer, Jallow's family is hoping for justice.
Some state lawmakers want action taken on Lincoln Hills as soon as possible, others want to take it slow.
Some homeowners in southern Wisconsin are showing off how they've rebounded since devastating flooding this summer.
A little girl wants to collect more than 6 million pop tabs and donate the money to the Ronald McDonald House in the name of her brother who died in a car accident.
Episodes of buckling pavement on Madison's Beltline have taken their toll on cars, adding to a list of winter, vehicle woes.
State transportation officials say crews are doing regular surveillance of road surface conditions during this cold snap, as buckling pavement caused havoc on Madison's Beltline twice in less than 24 hours.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.
