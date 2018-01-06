Disc golfing FIT2GO event canceled Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Disc golfing FIT2GO event canceled Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's public recreation department, MSCR, has canceled its FIT2GO event Saturday, January 6 due to extreme cold.  

The Snowshoe Disc Golfing program was scheduled to take place from noon to 4:00 p.m.

