LOS ANGELES, CA (WKOW) -- Saturday is Three Kings Day, a holiday many Christians around the world celebrate.

A bakery in Los Angeles marked the occasion by making the city's largest "Rosca De Reyes", or King Cake.

Dozens of people came to try 24-foot crown cake that took four days to prepare.

The tradition originated in Spain and became very popular among Latino communities.

