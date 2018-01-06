Milwaukee man arrested for drunken driving twice in four hours - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee man arrested for drunken driving twice in four hours

Posted: Updated:

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - West Bend police say they arrested a man for drunken driving twice in four hours.

WISN-TV reports that Anthony Woodall, of South Milwaukee, was first arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police say he failed field sobriety tests and his breath test indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent, above the state's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Police released Woodall to a friend at 8:30 p.m. Shortly after 9 p.m., he was pulled over for speeding in West Bend. Authorities say he again failed field sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol level was at 0.092 percent. He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Woodall faces two charges of operating while intoxicated. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.