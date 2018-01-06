Milwaukee man arrested for drunken driving twice in four hours

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - West Bend police say they arrested a man for drunken driving twice in four hours.

WISN-TV reports that Anthony Woodall, of South Milwaukee, was first arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police say he failed field sobriety tests and his breath test indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent, above the state's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Police released Woodall to a friend at 8:30 p.m. Shortly after 9 p.m., he was pulled over for speeding in West Bend. Authorities say he again failed field sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol level was at 0.092 percent. He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Woodall faces two charges of operating while intoxicated.