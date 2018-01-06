Milwaukee man arrested for drunken driving twice in four hours

12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in the men's bathroom of a Madison library.More >>
Anthony Woodall, of South Milwaukee, was first arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police say shortly after 9 p.m., he was stopped again and failed more sobriety tests.More >>
A Madison doctor talks about the differences between the flu and gastroenteritis, both of which are going around right now.More >>
People in Madison were getting in on Powerball fever as one of the largest jackpots is up for grabs Saturday.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
A UW climate scientist explains why the cold and snowy weather we've had lately does not mean climate change is a myth.More >>
Saturday is Three Kings Day, a holiday many Christians around the world celebrate. heck out the video above to see the cake.More >>
Every couple remembers their wedding day, but William Pulec and Cheryl Parmenter are newlyweds who will never forget the day after they tied the knot because someone stole their car.More >>
It's a decision that's being applauded on both sides of the political aisle. But the closure of Lincoln Hills is getting mixed reviews as some say more youth prisons shouldn't be created.More >>
More life sentences for the man convicted in a Madison murder.More >>
It's been more than a year since Fatoumatta Jallow was shot and killed at the group home in Madison where she worked. As the trial for her accused killer gets closer, Jallow's family is hoping for justice.More >>
Some state lawmakers want action taken on Lincoln Hills as soon as possible, others want to take it slow.More >>
Some homeowners in southern Wisconsin are showing off how they've rebounded since devastating flooding this summer.More >>
A little girl wants to collect more than 6 million pop tabs and donate the money to the Ronald McDonald House in the name of her brother who died in a car accident.More >>
