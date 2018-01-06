Madison PD investigating drug use at public library - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison PD investigating drug use at public library

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in the men's bathroom of a Madison library. 

Officers responded to the call a little before 11:00 a.m. at the Central Library at  201 West Mifflin Street. 

They said Frederick E Rook, 29 was passed out on the floor when they arrived. 

A police report says after medical clearance, Rook was transported to the jail.

He faces charges of heroin possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and bail jumping.

