Madison PD investigating drug use at public library

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in the men's bathroom of a Madison library.

Officers responded to the call a little before 11:00 a.m. at the Central Library at 201 West Mifflin Street.

They said Frederick E Rook, 29 was passed out on the floor when they arrived.

A police report says after medical clearance, Rook was transported to the jail.

He faces charges of heroin possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and bail jumping.