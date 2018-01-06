Aldo Leopold Day brings nature to kids indoors on a chilly Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families were able to explore nature on Saturday, but stay out of the cold at Aldo Leopold Day at the Discovery Center.

Kids could do some hands-on activities to see themselves as a scientist., just like Aldo Leopold, whose impact on conservation and the environment has had a lasting effect.

"We want to share that with future generations," said Cara Erickson, marketing and communications manager for Aldo Leopold Nature Center. "We want children to know who Aldo Leopold is so they can be connected to not only nature but also his legacy of observing and recording events and understanding events as they occur in nature."

Aldo Leopold Day is a part of Saturday Science, a monthly family-friendly event at the Discovery Center. Organizers say it's an educational opportunity families really enjoy.



"Seeing everyone really enjoy the stations and seeing them using their minds and getting really curious about the topics that are in front of them and seeing the whole family come together and really do activities together and learning the process of science and how they can appreciate nature," said Dan Murphy, outreach coordinator for the Morgridge Institute for Research.

Saturday Science is held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.