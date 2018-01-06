Madison woman would give back to the community if she won the Powerball jackpot

MADISON (WKOW) --- People in Madison were getting in on Powerball fever as one of the largest jackpots is up for grabs Saturday. Lotto fever was hot inside Kelley's Market on Gammon Road in Madison.

With the jackpot at an estimated $570 million, assistant manager Earl Coleman said business for Powerball tickets was brisk.

“Everybody's been coming in. Except for now. It's a little dude right now. But that's because it's getting colder. But they were in here. It's been busy all day,” Coleman said.

“I've got Lotto fever, I’ve got Lotto fever. Yeah!” April Homdsly said after buying her ticket at Kelley's Market.

She said she isn't a regular player.

“Only when the money gets really high and it's all over the news.”

If she wins the big jackpot, Homdsly wants to buy a new house for her family. But has big plans for the rest of the money.

“I would start a non-profit organization to give back to the community because there are so many elderly out here who are in need, who can't pay for healthcare and can't pay for their medicine,” she said.

Lottery officials said the odds of getting all five numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. Folks playing at Kelley's Market hope that they are the one.

“I have hope. I have faith because God works in mysterious ways,”