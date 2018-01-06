Ranked Wisconsin and Penn State Teams Battle to a Tie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ranked Wisconsin and Penn State Teams Battle to a Tie

University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.

Trailing by a 3-2 score with the clock winding down, the Badgers (10-10-3, 4-6-2-0 Big Ten) sent the puck to the point where senior Peter Tischke sent a laser past three PSU (12-7-3, 5-4-3-2 Big Ten) jerseys and behind Nittany Lions goaltender Peyton Jones to knot the game 3-3 with 1:52 left in regulation.

During extra time, Penn State potted a goal and cleared the bench to celebrate, but the officials reviewed the goal and ruled that James Robinson had affected senior goaltender Kyle Hayton’s movement and disallowed the goal. The teams played on but neither would connect in overtime and the game officially ended in a 3-3 tie.

Penn State opened the scoring for the second night in a row, taking advantage of a Wisconsin penalty and scoring while on a power play at the 6:49 mark of the first period.

The Badgers, however, would tie the game before intermission after a PSU turnover in the neutral zone. Freshman Tarek Baker made a quick pass to fellow rookie Wyatt Kalynuk who skated in for a two-on-one opportunity with Linus Weissbach. Kalynuk dished a pass and Weissbach snapped the one-timer over Jones for a 1-1 game.

Defense ruled the middle period and it looked as though the tied would hold into the second intermission, but Penn State connected in the final minute of the stanza to lead 2-1 heading into the break. The Nittany Lions kept the momentum going, scoring in the first minute of the third frame to make it 3-1.

Freshman Sean Dhooghe cut the lead back to one at the 16:19 mark, tapping in a centering pass from Kalynuk before Tischke set the game up for overtime.

Penn State would go on to take the extra point in Big Ten conference standings, winning the shootout on a goal from Liam Folkes.

Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center for a Friday-Saturday series with Michigan State, Jan. 12-13. Both contests have a 7 p.m. puck drop.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

