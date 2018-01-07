One family without a home after early morning fire in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit firefighters say no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Crescent Drive, off Prairie Ave.

They say the fire started at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters got there the fire was on the front side of the two-unit apartment building. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly, and the damage was mostly just to the first floor unit with some smoke extending to the second floor unit.

The American Red Cross is helping the adult and three children displaced with housing and other necessities. Others in the building were able to go home.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started. They estimate the damages to be about $6,000.