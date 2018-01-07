Three taken to hospital in overnight crash on WIS 81

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Fire officials with the Town of Beloit tell 27 News three people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at WIS 81 and Kenucane Rd. at about 3:30 a.m. The road was closed for an hour and a half overnight while crews cleared the scene and investigated.

Fire officials told us two cars were involved, and officials had to pry the door open of one of the cars. There's no word on how the people are doing since going to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.