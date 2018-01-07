Reports indicate Packers will promote Gutekunst to GM

Less than a week after former general manager Ted Thompson stepped down, ESPN and the NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.

Gutekunst was promoted to director of player personnel in March 2016. He has been with the team almost 20 years, serving in a variety of scouting positions.

Former general manager Ted Thompson had been in charge of the Packers' football operation since 2005.