Packers Hall of Fame offers free kids' admission through end of February

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Kids can get in free during upcoming Sundays at the Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Officials say the facility offers free admission for kids ages 11 and younger each Sunday throughout January and February. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Regular admission rates apply for other family members.

Each Sunday, a family-friendly Hall of Fame scavenger hunt will also be offered where participants can earn the chance to try on and take photos wearing a Packers uniform.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The 15,000 square foot, two-level facility is located on the main floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium. Hall of Fame exhibits offer enhanced interactive displays and many artifacts and memorabilia to educate visitors about the rich history of the Packers, as well as modern teams.

The Hall of Fame also displays trophies from the Packers’ 13 world championships, including four Lombardi trophies, as well as the hall's most popular exhibit: a replica of Vince Lombardi's office.

An on-site restaurant, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, will also offer $5 Kids Meals for ages 11 and younger, accompanied by an adult. That pricing remains in effect on Sundays through the end of February.