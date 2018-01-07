Police help man get off Lake Winnebago safely

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have rescued a man after he wandered out on Lake Winnebago in east-central Wisconsin.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the 42-year-old man called for help early Sunday, saying he was lost on the lake.

First responders arrived within minutes and found the man about a quarter mile off shore. He passed out when deputies brought him back to shore.

Officials say the man had been drinking and was not wearing enough clothing for the cold weather. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure.