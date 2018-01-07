Breaking the icy grip: warmest temps in more than three weeks

MADISON (WKOW) - An Arctic air outbreak has consistently allowed for temps to be well below average for the end of December and early January. Officially at Dane County Regional Airport, temps were at or below 15° for 13 days, the longest stretch of temps that cold in 55 years, since 1963!



Air from the Pacific will take the place of the bitter cold, considerably warming conditions. Temps will jump to the mid 30s Monday, the first time above freezing since December 22nd. Upper 30s for Tuesday before peaking in the low 40s on Wednesday. We haven't had a 40° reading in southern Wisconsin since December 19th!



