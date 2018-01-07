Madison's Regent Street Liquors held up Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a man who held up the Regent Street Liquor Store Sunday afternoon.

A police supervisor confirmed to Channel 27 News that the suspect entered the store at 916 Regent Street around 2:50 p.m. and showed the clerk a black handgun.

The man ran away from the store after the incident and police say they're using surveillance video to help find him.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s. He was wearing a tan coat and a blue scarf and reportedly ran westbound away from the store.