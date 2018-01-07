Wisconsin Women's Hoops Loses 5th Straight Game

Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
The sports of curling requires skill and strategy even from a wheelchair. That is the reality for teammates Kirk Black and Justin Marshall. Both in wheelchairs, and both have qualified for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month in the Paralympics.More >>
The sports of curling requires skill and strategy even from a wheelchair. That is the reality for teammates Kirk Black and Justin Marshall. Both in wheelchairs, and both have qualified for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month in the Paralympics.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Rock County has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation after a game Wednesday against UW-Waukesha.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>