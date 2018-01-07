Time to wash off the winter road grime

MADISON (WKOW) -- Area car washes were a busy place to be Sunday after the nearly three-week stretch of bitter cold.

Even though Madison maintenance crews didn't use as much salt on roads during the frigid spell, (due to it not being effective in colder temperatures,) many people thought it'd still be a good idea to get the gunk off from their cars' undercarriages.

Consumer advocates say the brunt of any potential damage will occur underneath your car where sand and debris collect from snowy roads.

The first days of this week are expected to be a very busy time for car washes with people taking advantage of the coming warm days to get it done.

Expect some long lines if you choose to go over the next few days.