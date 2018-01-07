Rehabilitated bald eagles return to the wild - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Four bald eagles took to the sky Sunday to return to the wild after injuries.

The Raptor Education Group, Inc. (REGI) out of Antigo released the rehabilitated eagles Sunday afternoon in Prairie du Sac. It was a chance for the community to see a bald eagle up close and learn more about them. 

