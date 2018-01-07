Two local curlers to compete in Paralympics in South Korea

The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:More >>
