New home found for puppy with mutilated ears in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A 6-month-old puppy found with her ears nearly severed in Racine last month has a new home.

The dog, named Molly, was found near Sanders Park and brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine with severe injuries to her ears. Small black rubber bands were found around her ears in which Humane Society officials suspect was a botched attempt to crop them.

Molly underwent surgery and recovered at the Humane Society. Last week, the puppy was adopted and went home with a new family.

The Humane Society says the couple had been checking on Molly's progress and came in to adopt her when she was ready.