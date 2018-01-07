New home found for puppy with mutilated ears in Racine

12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
People in Madison were getting in on Powerball fever as one of the largest jackpots is up for grabs Saturday.More >>
People in Madison were getting in on Powerball fever as one of the largest jackpots is up for grabs Saturday.More >>
Local woman wants to raise awareness about whooping cough.More >>
Local woman wants to raise awareness about whooping cough.More >>
Area car washes were a busy place to be Sunday after the nearly three-week stretch of bitter cold.More >>
Area car washes were a busy place to be Sunday after the nearly three-week stretch of bitter cold.More >>
People in Madison were getting in on Powerball fever as one of the largest jackpots is up for grabs Saturday.More >>
People in Madison were getting in on Powerball fever as one of the largest jackpots is up for grabs Saturday.More >>
Fire officials with the Town of Beloit tell 27 News three people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Fire officials with the Town of Beloit tell 27 News three people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning.More >>
One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize. TMore >>
One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize. TMore >>
Beloit firefighters say no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Crescent Drive, off Prairie Ave.More >>
Beloit firefighters say no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Crescent Drive, off Prairie Ave.More >>
Despite the low gas prices we’re currently enjoying, the demand for electric vehicles may soon surge as manufacturers prepare to debut new, affordable models that can go as much as 200 miles between chargings.More >>
Despite the low gas prices we’re currently enjoying, the demand for electric vehicles may soon surge as manufacturers prepare to debut new, affordable models that can go as much as 200 miles between chargings.More >>
Despite the little snowfall Central Wisconsin has seen so far this winter, Kinney Racing in Wausau said they are still having a successful season.More >>
Despite the little snowfall Central Wisconsin has seen so far this winter, Kinney Racing in Wausau said they are still having a successful season.More >>
Final preparations are underway for the Northwoods winter tradition. Eagle River Fire Chief Michael Anderson said the castle is scheduled to be complete by Sunday.More >>
Final preparations are underway for the Northwoods winter tradition. Eagle River Fire Chief Michael Anderson said the castle is scheduled to be complete by Sunday.More >>
Anthony Woodall, of South Milwaukee, was first arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police say shortly after 9 p.m., he was stopped again and failed more sobriety tests.More >>
Anthony Woodall, of South Milwaukee, was first arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police say shortly after 9 p.m., he was stopped again and failed more sobriety tests.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>