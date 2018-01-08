UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Willie Hampton has been found safe. The Silver Alert was canceled at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.



*****



MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities need your help to find a 65-year-old Milwaukee man.



A Silver Alert is out for 65-year-old Willie Hampton. Authorities say he was last seen at 1 p.m. on Sunday at a group home on Palmetto Ave. in Milwaukee where he lives.



Authorities say he walked away and has not come back. Authorities suggest he may be in the areas of 5300 block of N. 91st St. and the 7100 block of N. 56th St.



Hampton is described as a black man, about 5'11" tall. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and tan winter coat.



If you know where he is, please contact Milwaukee Police Department.