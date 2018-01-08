Officers respond to shots fired in Beloit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police tell 27 News officers investigated reports of shots fired late Sunday night.

Rock County Communications say a call came in at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday for the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

According to the Beloit Police Department, several shell casings were found stretched out on the road. Officers on scene did not see any property damage and did not locate anyone that was hurt. They do not believe there is any danger to the public. 

Beloit police say the incident is still under investigation.

