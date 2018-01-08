Dane County Regional Airport to offer non-stop flights to San Fr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Regional Airport to offer non-stop flights to San Francisco

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Travelers can fly non-stop from Madison to San Francisco starting this summer.

The Dane County Regional Airport will announce details of the service Monday, January 8. 

WKOW 27 will have an update here and on 27 News this evening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.