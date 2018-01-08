Road closure in Janesville for work on I-39/90 project

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Part of East Milwaukee Street in Janesville will close this week because of repairs to the interstate.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says crews will be removing and replacing the northbound Interstate bridge over East Milwaukee Street starting at 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 8. The work is expected until late Thursday, January 11. East Milwaukee will be closed under I-39/90 to keep everyone safe.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and be alert for crews and equipment in the area. The work and road closure are also dependent on the weather and could change.

The DOT says the access road to Marshall Middle School will stay open for student drop off.

This is all part of the ongoing I-39/90 Project. If you want to get e-mail updates on the project, visit this website or follow it on Facebook.