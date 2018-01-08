Janesville Christmas tree collections begin Monday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Christmas tree collection for City of Janesville residents is set for the week of January 8 - 12.

Christmas trees may be placed at the curb for collection on the resident’s regular trash collection day during this week.

In addition to curbside collection, City residents also have two additional options for Christmas tree disposal.

Trees may be dropped off at the sanitary landfill during regular open hours at no charge. The landfill attendant will direct you to a separate drop-off area for trees. Sanitary landfill drop-off is available now through the spring when the demolition landfill re-opens.

Christmas trees may also be cut into pieces that will fit into their trash collection cart. Pieces should fit loosely in the cart so they will fall out when the cart is tipped by the collection vehicle.

For questions or more information, please contact the Janesville City Services Center at 755-3110.