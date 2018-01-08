SpaceX's first launch of 2018 is top secret "Zuma" mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WKOW) -- SpaceX successfully launched its first mission of 2018.

Sunday night, the rocket took off for space carrying special cargo, a top secret satellite mission called "Zuma." It was commissioned by the U.S. government, but it's intended mission is classified.

SpaceX launched Zuma from its facility at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch kicked off what SpaceX hopes will be an exciting year. The company completed a record-setting 18 launches last year and plans to do more this year.