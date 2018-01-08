Trump administration may decide to order 200,000 Salvadorans to leave U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C (WKOW) -- The Trump administration must make a decision by Monday on whether to extend protections for thousands of Salvadorans living in the United States.

Nearly 200,000 Salvadorans have been living in the U.S. under temporary legal immigration status for nearly two decades.

If the administration decides to end the program, it would force those people to go back to El Salvador or become undocumented immigrants if they choose to stay in the U.S.

The decision would also send shockwaves though parts of Washington, Los Angeles, New York City, and other metropolitan areas that are home to large numbers of Salvadorans. They've enjoyed special protection since earthquakes struck the central american country in 2001.

El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren spoke to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Friday to request an extension and allow more time for congress to deliver a long-term fix for those covered to stay in the U.S.

But, in an interview last week with the Associated Press, Secretary Nielsen said shot-term extensions are not the answer.

The Trump administration ended the protections for citizens of Haiti and Nicaragua last year.