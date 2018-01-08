Beloit Fire Dept. warns of attempted scam - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit Fire Dept. warns of attempted scam

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Fire Dept. is warning of a possible scam/fraud attempt.

The department said on their Facebook page that a woman named Brittany called from a 309 area code acting as a representative of the department wanting to help with home help service.

The department says they don't have a employee named Brittany and they haven't tried to partner with any agencies for any reason.

When authorities tried to call the number back, they got a recording of a man's voice asking to leave a name and number.

The department says if you receive a call from the Beloit Fire Dept. that you are unsure of, you can call them at 608-364-2900.

