South Carolina man keeps beer cold on frozen pool

CONWAY, S.C. (WKOW) -- A man in South Carolina gives a whole new meaning to "having a cold one."

Tim McCoy chills his beer by keeping it on top of his frozen pool. Someone recently took a picture of him cooling down his brew outside his home in Conway, not far from Myrtle Beach. The photo was posted to Facebook and McCoy's phone starting ringing off the hook.

McCoy even sits on his frozen pool to enjoy his beverages. He says he was homesick, so that's what gave him the thought. "I'm from Indiana and I love to ice fish. That was my closest, next best thing to ice fishing. So I figured I'd get up there, sit down and have me a beverage."

The temperature in South Carolina had been dropping into the lower teens at night over the weekend. McCoy says the frozen pool does keep his beer cold.