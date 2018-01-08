Report: Introducing solid food to babies at the wrong time may carry future health risks

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report reveals that nearly one out of three parents introduce so-called complementary foods either too early or too late.

According to the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers warn that getting the timing wrong may possibly increase a baby's risk for later developing allergies or type one diabetes.

Most experts agree foods other than breast milk or formula should be incorporated around the six-month mark. But it may also be okay to start anywhere between four and seven months.This range is linked to the lowest chances of any problems.

Researchers said that every case is different and that it's important to talk with a pediatrician about what's best for you baby.