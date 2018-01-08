Columbus High School Closed Monday due to water main break - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Columbus High School Closed Monday due to water main break

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Columbus High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break.

In addition, there will be no after school activities.

Classes at all other schools in Columbus will happen as normal.

