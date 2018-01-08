Summerfest announces first 2018 headliners - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Summerfest announces first 2018 headliners

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest announced the first headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. 

Halsey and Logic will perform June 29.  A special guest is yet to be announced.  A press release from Summerfest says it will be both artists first time performing at Summerfest.

Tickets to see Halsey and Logic go on sale Friday, January 19 at noon on Summerfest's website or on Ticketmaster. 

