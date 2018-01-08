Summerfest announces first 2018 headliners

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Christmas tree collection for City of Janesville residents is set for the week of January 8 - 12. Christmas trees may be placed at the curb for collection on the resident’s regular trash collection day during this week. In addition to curbside collection, City residents also have two additional options for Christmas tree disposal. Trees may be dropped off at the sanitary landfill during regular open hours at no charge. The landfill at...