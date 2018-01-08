75th Golden Globe Awards highlights "Time's Up" movement

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WKOW) -- The 75th Golden Globe Awards was more than just about the best movies and television shows of the year.

Producer and actress Reese Witherspoon was one of the women behind the "Time's Up" movement, which encouraged people to wear black to the Golden Globes. They wanted to take the focus off fashion and frivolity and put it on more important issues like empowerment.

"I think there was a collective feeling that it wouldn't be business as usual because I think we have to be forever changed in this moment," Witherspoon said while on stage. She won a Golden Globe for best television limited series for "Big Little Lies."

The Time's Up campaign launched New Year's Day. Witherspoon and her date for the evening, Eva Longoria, along with countless women and men wore all black to the Golden Globes to speak out against sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries.

Longoria called it a movement, not a moment.

Time's Up has raised more than $16 million already for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award, telling the audience, " A new day is on the horizon." She added later, "Wearing black in solidarity is one step I think. What "Time's Up" is doing with the legal defense fund is a major step."

Films with strong female characters did well at the Globes. "Lady Bird" was named best comedy or musical. "3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" took the drama prize. The leading ladies in those films also won.

