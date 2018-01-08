Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers at Breese Stevens Field in June

Summerfest announced the first headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.More >>
Summerfest announced the first headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Christmas tree collection for City of Janesville residents is set for the week of January 8 - 12. Christmas trees may be placed at the curb for collection on the resident’s regular trash collection day during this week. In addition to curbside collection, City residents also have two additional options for Christmas tree disposal. Trees may be dropped off at the sanitary landfill during regular open hours at no charge. The landfill at...More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Christmas tree collection for City of Janesville residents is set for the week of January 8 - 12. Christmas trees may be placed at the curb for collection on the resident’s regular trash collection day during this week. In addition to curbside collection, City residents also have two additional options for Christmas tree disposal. Trees may be dropped off at the sanitary landfill during regular open hours at no charge. The landfill at...More >>
Authorities say Willie Hampton has been found safe. The Silver Alert was canceled at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Authorities say Willie Hampton has been found safe. The Silver Alert was canceled at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
A 6-month-old puppy found with her ears nearly severed in Racine last month has a new home.More >>
A 6-month-old puppy found with her ears nearly severed in Racine last month has a new home.More >>
Four bald eagles took to the sky Sunday to return to the wild after injuries.More >>
Four bald eagles took to the sky Sunday to return to the wild after injuries.More >>
Area car washes were a busy place to be Sunday after the nearly three-week stretch of bitter cold.More >>
Area car washes were a busy place to be Sunday after the nearly three-week stretch of bitter cold.More >>
Community members are called into action to help the homeless find storage for their belongings.More >>
Community members are called into action to help the homeless find storage for their belongings.More >>
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old man called for help early Sunday, saying he was lost on the lake.More >>
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old man called for help early Sunday, saying he was lost on the lake.More >>